Coronavirus: Hong Kong families awaiting public housing flats now used for quarantine say delay has real-life consequences

  • New alliance of low-income families describes financial pressure, difficulty in making plans while promised flats remain in Covid-19 limbo
  • An internal Housing Department study shows only a small percentage of affected families agreed to accept flats in other neighbourhoods
Updated: 7:52pm, 11 Mar, 2020

