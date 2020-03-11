Some 4,000 flats at the newly built Chun Yeung Estate in Fo Tan had been allocated as public housing, though move-in dates are now in limbo after the development was requisitioned as a quarantine site. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong families awaiting public housing flats now used for quarantine say delay has real-life consequences
- New alliance of low-income families describes financial pressure, difficulty in making plans while promised flats remain in Covid-19 limbo
- An internal Housing Department study shows only a small percentage of affected families agreed to accept flats in other neighbourhoods
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Some 4,000 flats at the newly built Chun Yeung Estate in Fo Tan had been allocated as public housing, though move-in dates are now in limbo after the development was requisitioned as a quarantine site. Photo: Felix Wong