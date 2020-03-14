Mrs Lai says she shares a 800 sq ft flat with nine other households and does not want her children to leave the flat during the Covid-19 threat. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus crisis exposes harsh existence of Hong Kong’s poorest households
- Quarantine centre offers respite for man living in a ‘stacked-up cage’, families cramped in tiny subdivided flats unable to afford masks, sanitiser
- Experts warn of ticking time bomb for children’s mental health as parents keep children indoors fearing contagion
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
