Mrs Lai says she shares a 800 sq ft flat with nine other households and does not want her children to leave the flat during the Covid-19 threat. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus crisis exposes harsh existence of Hong Kong’s poorest households

  • Quarantine centre offers respite for man living in a ‘stacked-up cage’, families cramped in tiny subdivided flats unable to afford masks, sanitiser
  • Experts warn of ticking time bomb for children’s mental health as parents keep children indoors fearing contagion
Laura Westbrook
Updated: 9:06am, 14 Mar, 2020

