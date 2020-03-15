The Tai Tam Tuk reservoir at the Tai Tam Country Park. Photo: Roy Issa
Police, firefighters and government helicopter launch joint search for hiker who went missing on eastern Hong Kong Island on Friday
- The 40-year-old man’s backpack was found on a slope of the building of Woodside Biodiversity Education Centre in Quarry Bay
- Authorities are searching the adjacent Tai Tam Country Park
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
