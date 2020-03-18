Mr. Yip, 57, lost his ability to bathe after authorities locked the door to the showers at a public restroom near Tung Chau Street Park. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: lockdown of public showers leaves Hong Kong’s homeless struggling to stay clean amid Covid-19 pandemic
- ‘I still need to wash so I can be safe from the virus, too,’ says 57-year-old who has been sleeping rough in a Sham Shui Po park
- Showers and changing rooms across the city have been on lockdown since March 7, a move designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
