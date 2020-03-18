A Hongkonger has finally returned home after a traumatic experience in Russia, which has introduced tough curbs against the spread of coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Society

Detained in Moscow, held in Shanghai, quarantined in Hong Kong: the ordeal of a traveller accused of breaking Russia’s quarantine laws

  • Businessman trying to buy surgical masks in Russia detained and fined for breaching quarantine laws that he says immigration did not tell him about
  • He was then deported to mainland China rather than Hong Kong on his release
Topic |   Russia
Alvin Lum
Alvin Lum

Updated: 7:20am, 18 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A Hongkonger has finally returned home after a traumatic experience in Russia, which has introduced tough curbs against the spread of coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE