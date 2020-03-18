The South China Morning Post is the first Asian news organisation to join the Trust Project. Photo: Edmond So
South China Morning Post joins the Trust Project to promote transparency and credibility in journalism
- It is the first Asian news organisation to join the global network of major media platforms
- The Post believes a commitment to transparency is foundational to journalistic excellence, CEO Gary Liu says
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
