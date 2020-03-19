A still from the video on Facebook.
Viral video amid Covid-19 pandemic backfires badly as Hong Kong hedge fund manager incurs internet’s wrath over clip of him wiping licked fingers on MTR handrail
- Joel Werner, chief investment officer at Solitude Capital Management, releases formal apology to the public, saying he filmed it as a parody to show others the dangers of fake news
- The Hong Kong resident says there is a second clip showing him disinfecting the handrail, and he called police to explain but they ‘could not care less’
