A military enthusiast found hand grenades in a popular hiking area on Hong Kong Island. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong bomb disposal team detonates World War II grenades found near hiking hotspot

  • Controlled explosion in southern Hong Kong Island after metal detectorist discovers five hand grenades
  • The weapons are thought to date from the Japanese invasion of the city in December 1941
Topic |   Hong Kong's second world war history
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 8:57pm, 20 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A military enthusiast found hand grenades in a popular hiking area on Hong Kong Island. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE