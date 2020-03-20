A military enthusiast found hand grenades in a popular hiking area on Hong Kong Island. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong bomb disposal team detonates World War II grenades found near hiking hotspot
- Controlled explosion in southern Hong Kong Island after metal detectorist discovers five hand grenades
- The weapons are thought to date from the Japanese invasion of the city in December 1941
Topic | Hong Kong's second world war history
