Hong Kong residents who claimed they were cheated by a local matchmaking company hold a press conference on March 21. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
‘Ridiculous’ Hong Kong matchmaking firm cheated lovelorn out of HK$200,000, Consumer Council member says
- At least 22 complaints were filed against Mong Kok-based Loveaholic by those claiming they were conned with false service descriptions
- One woman said the company’s founder called her up and asked ‘what about me? Do you think I am handsome?’
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
