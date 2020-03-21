Hong Kong residents who claimed they were cheated by a local matchmaking company hold a press conference on March 21. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
‘Ridiculous’ Hong Kong matchmaking firm cheated lovelorn out of HK$200,000, Consumer Council member says

  • At least 22 complaints were filed against Mong Kok-based Loveaholic by those claiming they were conned with false service descriptions
  • One woman said the company’s founder called her up and asked ‘what about me? Do you think I am handsome?’
Kanis Leung
Updated: 8:57pm, 21 Mar, 2020

