Coronavirus: online day care keeping elderly Hongkongers active during home isolation

  • Christian Family Service Centre using video to help elderly with mild and moderate dementia regain physical and mental abilities
  • Some of those stuck indoors during pandemic have seen their conditions deteriorate
Victor Ting
Updated: 10:44am, 23 Mar, 2020

An elderly man sits on a cardboard box in a street in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
