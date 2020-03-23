The 61-year-old was unconscious when he arrived at Caritas Medical Centre and was pronounced dead shortly after. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong maintenance worker dies after slope fall

  • Police say 61-year-old fell three metres down slope in Shek Kip Mei
  • Man was taken to Caritas Medical Centre in Sham Shui Po where he was pronounced dead at 10am on Monday
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:46pm, 23 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The 61-year-old was unconscious when he arrived at Caritas Medical Centre and was pronounced dead shortly after. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE