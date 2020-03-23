The 61-year-old was unconscious when he arrived at Caritas Medical Centre and was pronounced dead shortly after. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong maintenance worker dies after slope fall
- Police say 61-year-old fell three metres down slope in Shek Kip Mei
- Man was taken to Caritas Medical Centre in Sham Shui Po where he was pronounced dead at 10am on Monday
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
The 61-year-old was unconscious when he arrived at Caritas Medical Centre and was pronounced dead shortly after. Photo: Handout