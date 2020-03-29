May Fung cooks meals with her friend to feed at least 100 homeless Hongkongers a day. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: Hongkongers do their bit to put smiles on faces of the needy amid pandemic

  • Some hand out masks and rice among the city’s most vulnerable, while others help churches in community service
  • Social media bringing people together to share tips on quarantine and help small businesses that have been hammered by public health crisis
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 9:16am, 29 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

May Fung cooks meals with her friend to feed at least 100 homeless Hongkongers a day. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE