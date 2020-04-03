Paper crafting master Au Yeung Ping-chi has experimented with making paper replicas of Hong Kong’s ubiquitous surgical masks. But as the real thing is considerably cheaper, he does not see much market for them. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: as social distancing, travel restrictions change Ching Ming plans, Hong Kong’s paper offering sales go up in smoke
- Families who typically travel to mainland China to visit ancestors’ tombs are staying home now that mandatory quarantine awaits them on return
- Sales of paper replicas of healthcare products, driven mostly by younger customers, are up at one shop in Sai Ying Pun
