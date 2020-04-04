Worshippers with face masks at Diamond Hill Cemetery. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: quieter Ching Ming Festival as Hongkongers mark grave-sweeping date with social-distancing laws in place
- Visitor numbers for cemetery in Diamond Hill fall by a third, as businesses selling paper offerings also record slower earnings
- Fewer crowds mean workers get more rest, there is more parking space for cars, and also less waiting time spent to burn joss sticks
