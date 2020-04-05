A ‘McRefugee’ at a McDonald’s branch in Jordan. Photo: Edmond So
No shelter for ‘McRefugees’ amid coronavirus horror: is something wrong with Hong Kong if closure of fast-food outlets means homeless have nowhere to go?
- For a time, hundreds sleeping at 24-hour McDonald’s joints considered them safe havens, but social distancing laws mean restaurant has closed dinner dine-in services
- As unemployment looms with city in throes of an economic rut, NGOs warn more may join street sleepers and situation will worsen
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
