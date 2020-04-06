Ying Ying and Le Le mated naturally for the first time in a decade at Ocean Park in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Giant pandas Ying Ying and Le Le mate for the first time at Hong Kong’s Ocean Park
- The black-and-white pandas mate at the age of 14 on Monday after years of repeated failure and a miscarriage
- Signs of pregnancy, including hormonal fluctuations and behavioural changes may be observed in Ying Ying earliest in late June
