Ying Ying and Le Le mated naturally for the first time in a decade at Ocean Park in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Giant pandas Ying Ying and Le Le mate for the first time at Hong Kong’s Ocean Park

  • The black-and-white pandas mate at the age of 14 on Monday after years of repeated failure and a miscarriage
  • Signs of pregnancy, including hormonal fluctuations and behavioural changes may be observed in Ying Ying earliest in late June
Topic |   Ocean Park
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 9:03pm, 6 Apr, 2020

Ying Ying and Le Le mated naturally for the first time in a decade at Ocean Park in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE