A homeless community has sprung up at Kwun Tong public pier. Photo: Edmond So
The Hong Kong homeless community where living rough is better than being in a cage, and recovering drug addicts help others rebuild their lives
- Kwun Tong public pier is home to makeshift village of cardboard and wooden structures housing about 30 people
- Drug treatment centre Christian New Life Association makes outreach work there part of its rehabilitation programme
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
