A homeless community has sprung up at Kwun Tong public pier. Photo: Edmond So
The Hong Kong homeless community where living rough is better than being in a cage, and recovering drug addicts help others rebuild their lives

  • Kwun Tong public pier is home to makeshift village of cardboard and wooden structures housing about 30 people
  • Drug treatment centre Christian New Life Association makes outreach work there part of its rehabilitation programme
Laura Westbrook
Updated: 3:14pm, 11 Apr, 2020

