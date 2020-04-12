Sam Hui performing at Harbour City on Sunday. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Coronavirus: ‘Father of Canto-pop’ Sam Hui stages free concert to lift spirits of Hongkongers
- Singer expected to run through his catalogue of hits during performance broadcast from Harbour City but without a live audience
- Donation being made to sound engineers who lost their jobs during pandemic, but organiser says show is for everyone
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Sam Hui performing at Harbour City on Sunday. Photo: SCMP Pictures