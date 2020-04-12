Sam Hui performing at Harbour City on Sunday. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: ‘Father of Canto-pop’ Sam Hui stages free concert to lift spirits of Hongkongers

  • Singer expected to run through his catalogue of hits during performance broadcast from Harbour City but without a live audience
  • Donation being made to sound engineers who lost their jobs during pandemic, but organiser says show is for everyone
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 6:27pm, 12 Apr, 2020

Sam Hui performing at Harbour City on Sunday. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE