A court in Hong Kong had previously ruled that the publication of voter registries was both lawful and constitutionally compliant. Photo: Reuters
Appeal court reinstates ban on Hong Kong government making electoral registers public
- Move delays government plan to reopen voter registers to public viewing
- Junior Police Officers’ Association wanted lower court ruling overturned over doxxing fears
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A court in Hong Kong had previously ruled that the publication of voter registries was both lawful and constitutionally compliant. Photo: Reuters