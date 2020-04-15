Tests by Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog found six of 24 locally sold alcohol-based disinfectants had trace amounts of methanol, a violation of the city’s Consumer Goods Safety Ordinance. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Hong Kong watchdog urges wariness over alcohol-based disinfectants as traces of methanol found

  • Micro levels of the toxic substance were found in six of 24 locally available alcohol-based disinfectants tested by the Consumer Council
  • While the tests showed levels that fell within WHO safety recommendations, the risk of chronic poisoning remains, research committee chair says
Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Karen Zhang
Updated: 5:05pm, 15 Apr, 2020

