Hong Kong’s new fire chief stands by controversial comment on violent protesters, saying lawbreakers deserve to be condemned

  • Joseph Leung will take the helm of the city’s 151-year-old fire service on Saturday as current director Daryl Li retires
  • He says the comparison he made was a trivial matter compared with the damage caused by ‘rioters who breached the law’ with their acts
Chris Lau
Updated: 7:00am, 16 Apr, 2020

Firefighters were frequently called to the scene of protests to put out blazes. Photo: Edmond So
