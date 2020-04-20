The plunge victim is being treated in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where his condition is described as serious. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Miraculous escape’ in Hong Kong as clothes-drying racks save scaffolder who fell 10 floors off Hung Hom tower block
- Worker’s fall cushioned by two drying racks on the sixth and ninth floors of Hung Hom building
- The 25-year-old is in serious condition in hospital, government investigating incident
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
The plunge victim is being treated in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where his condition is described as serious. Photo: Dickson Lee