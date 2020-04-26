Education University chief Frederick Ma says character education should be taught to children as early as possible. Photo: May Tse
Education University chief Frederick Ma says Hong Kong kindergartens should start teaching character education to children
- Ma says character education should start as early as possible to teach children to show more respect to teachers
- He says there could be issues with the implementation of liberal studies in schools, but education should not be blamed for every social problem
