In November 2017, a woman died after she fell down the cliff on Kowloon Peak. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hiker dies after falling down steep slope in Hong Kong country park
- The woman had been with a group of about 10 hiking to Kowloon Peak in Ma On Shan Country Park
- The part of the nature trail is dubbed ‘suicide cliff’, with a previous similar fatality
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
In November 2017, a woman died after she fell down the cliff on Kowloon Peak. Photo: SCMP Pictures