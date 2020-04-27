In November 2017, a woman died after she fell down the cliff on Kowloon Peak. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong /  Society

Hiker dies after falling down steep slope in Hong Kong country park

  • The woman had been with a group of about 10 hiking to Kowloon Peak in Ma On Shan Country Park
  • The part of the nature trail is dubbed ‘suicide cliff’, with a previous similar fatality
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:41am, 28 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In November 2017, a woman died after she fell down the cliff on Kowloon Peak. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE