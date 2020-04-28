Smoke billowing out of a yacht at the Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Firefighters battling blaze as three yachts catch fire in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour
- Emergency personnel were called in soon after 2.30pm when a boat burst into flames in Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter off Hoi Bun Road
- A government spokesman said three boats caught fire as of 3pm
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Smoke billowing out of a yacht at the Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang