The paraglider landed at the junction of Tai Mong Tsai Road and Mei Yu Street in Sai Kung. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong paraglider pilot crash-lands under moving truck but avoids serious injury
- The 51-year-old man was outside designated zones for paragliding when he landed on a busy road junction in Sai Kung
- Video clip shows pilot slamming into right side of the truck and then going under vehicle in the space behind right front wheel
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
The paraglider landed at the junction of Tai Mong Tsai Road and Mei Yu Street in Sai Kung. Photo: Handout