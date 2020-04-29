The Lands Department, which oversees the allocation of all government lands, manages about 5,600 short-term tenancy sites, covering more than 2,400 hectares. Photo: Bloomberg
Audit Commission slams Lands Department for failing to oversee short-term tenancies of government land in Hong Kong
- Audit Commission says 82 per cent of plots had not changed hands after being allocated to tenants for more than seven years
- Some 42 per cent had the same occupants for more than 20 years, while in one extreme case, a party was found to have leased a plot for 55 years
