The Employees Retraining Board is a statutory body that provides training on skills such as cooking and housekeeping. Photo: Winson Wong
Courses run by Hong Kong’s Employees Retraining Board fail to meet target employment rate, Audit Commission finds
- Between 2014 and 2019, about 73 per cent of courses have failed to meet a desired target employment rate of 60 per cent
- But courses for the ethnic minorities, rehabilitated ex-offenders and new immigrants, with a target employment rate of 50 per cent, fared well
