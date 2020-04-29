The Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, based in Olympic House, say they will carefully examine the findings of the Audit Commission’s report. Photo: Management Company of Olympic House Limited
Hong Kong watchdog pans city’s Olympic Committee over spending, lack of meetings and athlete selection criteria

  • Audit Commission calls on government to review Olympic Committee’s cost controls after operating deficit soars from HK$33,000 to HK$588,000 in four years
  • Fourteen of its 29 subcommittees have not met for two years, while athlete selection criteria is described as flawed
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:18pm, 29 Apr, 2020

The Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, based in Olympic House, say they will carefully examine the findings of the Audit Commission’s report. Photo: Management Company of Olympic House Limited
