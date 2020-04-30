The South China Morning Post won the fourth most medals in the world for the digital competition and eighth for print.
South China Morning Post graphics team wins 80 awards at competitions in the US, Europe and Hong Kong
- Society for News Design announces awards for the ‘World’s Best-Designed Digital News Experience for 2019’ and the ‘World’s Best-Designed Newspaper’
- South China Morning Post came in second to The Washington Post in the ‘World’s Best-Designed Digital News Experience for 2019’ and won 31 awards in total
