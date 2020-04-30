The South China Morning Post won the fourth most medals in the world for the digital competition and eighth for print.
Hong Kong /  Society

South China Morning Post graphics team wins 80 awards at competitions in the US, Europe and Hong Kong

  • Society for News Design announces awards for the ‘World’s Best-Designed Digital News Experience for 2019’ and the ‘World’s Best-Designed Newspaper’
  • South China Morning Post came in second to The Washington Post in the ‘World’s Best-Designed Digital News Experience for 2019’ and won 31 awards in total
Topic |   Infographics
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 8:34pm, 30 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The South China Morning Post won the fourth most medals in the world for the digital competition and eighth for print.
READ FULL ARTICLE