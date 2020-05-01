He did not comment on his relationship to the house that was allegedly being rented out.

“I am aware of the recent allegations, and I know it will be fully investigated by the Lands Department and the Home Affairs Department, so I think we best wait for that, and I will fully comply and cooperate with them,” Dover told the media on Friday.

Facebook posts obtained by the Post showed two accounts, bearing the same names as Dover and his wife, offering short-term stays of three days and two nights at one of the two homes in 2014. It was later offered at a monthly rental of HK$23,000 in May 2018.

A Home Affairs Department spokesman on Friday said there was no guest house license on record for the residence where the short-term stays were offered and that the department might take action if there was sufficient evidence to prove it was being used in that manner.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Lands Department, the government unit responsible for managing these licensed houses, confirmed on Wednesday night that the home Dover had said he lived in was built on government land, but gave no information about the occupant.

Properties in Pik Shui Sun Tsuen in Clear Water Bay are at the centre of a government investigation. Photo: Google Map

Sources said officials from the department would visit the property to investigate whether any regulations had been violated and take any necessary action.

Structures carrying government land licenses first appeared in the mid-1970s, when the Lands Department issued them to regulate the squatter structures erected for agricultural or domestic purposes.

Only structures with specified purposes and dimensions can be erected on government land, and licences are not transferable, nor can the licensee sublet the structures to others.

The Lands Department may cancel a land licence if there is a breach of its conditions.

The operation of hotels and guest houses in Hong Kong, meanwhile, is regulated by the Home Affairs Department, which requires a license be obtained before lawful operation, to ensure the owners comply with statutory construction and fire safety standards.

The police have yet to respond to inquiries as to whether Dover lives at the property and whether his acts have violated police regulations.

On Tuesday, two Next Magazine journalists were arrested for loitering while visiting Pik Shui Sun Tsuen, reportedly to gather information for a story related to Dover. One of them was handcuffed when taken to a police station.

The police force said the men were arrested in response to an emergency call from a member of the public, and that both suspects had been released after investigation and clarification.