The government-run quarantine facility at Chun Yeung Estate in Fo Tan, Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Society

Dozens of Hongkongers returning from Pakistan protest against poor food during compulsory quarantine at government facility

  • Nearly 200 city residents flying back from South Asian country on own accord must stay at government-run Chun Yeung Estate for 14 days
  • Some returnees demand home quarantine as tensions rise over food provisions, with many fasting during the day for Ramadan
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Alvin Lum
Alvin Lum

Updated: 8:08am, 2 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The government-run quarantine facility at Chun Yeung Estate in Fo Tan, Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE