Canto-pop ‘dancing king’ Aaron Kwok’s free online charity concert drew more than 70,000 viewers within 10 minutes on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Canto-pop star Aaron Kwok’s online charity concert attracts more than 70,000 viewers within 10 minutes
- Kwok, 54, performs with about 100 dancers on the rooftop of the Harbour City shopping complex at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront
- He appeals to viewers to donate to the Hong Kong Dance Performing Artistes Association to support the pandemic-hit local entertainment industry
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
