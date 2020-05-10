Elderly residents and health care workers at Dills Corner Garden. Photo: Victor Ting
Elderly Hongkongers peeved by looming eviction and relocation at decades-old care home amid Covid-19 pandemic
- The government wants to move 150 residents across four blocks of Dills Corner Garden in Sheung Shui into other blocks within the premises
- But care home operators and residents cast doubt on the proposal’s viability, especially due to infection risks amid coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Ageing society
Elderly residents and health care workers at Dills Corner Garden. Photo: Victor Ting