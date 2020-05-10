Elderly residents and health care workers at Dills Corner Garden. Photo: Victor Ting
Hong Kong / Society

Elderly Hongkongers peeved by looming eviction and relocation at decades-old care home amid Covid-19 pandemic

  • The government wants to move 150 residents across four blocks of Dills Corner Garden in Sheung Shui into other blocks within the premises
  • But care home operators and residents cast doubt on the proposal’s viability, especially due to infection risks amid coronavirus pandemic
Topic |   Ageing society
Victor Ting
Updated: 3:00pm, 10 May, 2020

