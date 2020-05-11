Ocean Park could go out of business without the government bailout, the commerce chief said. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Ocean Park ‘will go bust’ without urgent HK$5 billion bailout
- A HK$10 billion boost announced in January was intended to transform the beleaguered attraction into an adventure-themed resort
- But commerce chief will ask legislature for shorter-term aid of half that size
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Ocean Park could go out of business without the government bailout, the commerce chief said. Photo: Winson Wong