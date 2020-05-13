Protesters gather in Times Square on Wednesday evening. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: tensions flare as anti-government rallies staged in at least eight shopping centres to ‘celebrate’ Carrie Lam’s birthday
- Riot police enter some malls as demonstrators defy coronavirus-related ban on public gatherings of more than eight people
- Officer uses pepper spray in Sha Tin’s New Town Plaza after one man is arrested, reportedly for damaging shop gate
