Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK faces office crunch after receiving notice to vacate Education Bureau building within months

  • Broadcaster notified on Tuesday that it had until September to hand back the Education Television Centre in Kowloon Tong
  • Station will need time to move more than 90 staff working in the centre to other offices, spokeswoman says
Ng Kang-chung and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 1:26am, 14 May, 2020

