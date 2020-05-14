RTHK has been told to move out of one of its main buildings by September. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK faces office crunch after receiving notice to vacate Education Bureau building within months
- Broadcaster notified on Tuesday that it had until September to hand back the Education Television Centre in Kowloon Tong
- Station will need time to move more than 90 staff working in the centre to other offices, spokeswoman says
Topic | Education
