(From left) Kabeeta Gurung, of the Discovery Mind International Play Centre; Angela Yip Wai-yin, of Shung Tak Catholic English College’s Parent Teacher Association; Olympic swimmer and Operation Santa Claus (OSC) ambassador Stephanie Au Hoi-shun; Canto-pop singer Chau Pak-ho; Morgan Stanley community affairs chief Kwok-Choi Wong and Dr Joseph Chan attend the May 13 OSC award ceremony in Shau Kei Wan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen