As life slows down amid the pandemic, sexual assault victims find themselves dwelling on traumatic experiences inflicted by friends, colleagues, family members and strangers. Illustration: Marcelo Duhalde
Isolated during Covid-19, Hong Kong’s victims of sexual violence relive their terror, seek emotional support
- Rape victim says staying home has triggered painful memories, setting back recovery
- Sex abuse centre RainLily received 200 hotline calls in March, up 30 per cent from previous months
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
As life slows down amid the pandemic, sexual assault victims find themselves dwelling on traumatic experiences inflicted by friends, colleagues, family members and strangers. Illustration: Marcelo Duhalde