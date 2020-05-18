Hong Kong employers who sack workers but apply for wage subsidies under the coronavirus relief scheme will face cash penalties. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong employers who sack workers but apply for wage subsidies will face cash penalties: labour minister Law Chi-kwong

  • If an employer fails to utilise subsidies due to reasons such as reduced staff numbers or salaries, the government will claw back the unspent amount
  • If the number of employees on payroll during the subsidy period is less than that in March, the employer will have to pay a cash penalty to the government
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 11:45pm, 18 May, 2020

