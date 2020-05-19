RTHK pledged to study the communication watchdog’s ruling in detail. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong public broadcaster apologises to police over satirical show after watchdog rules episode insulted the force

  • A February episode of Headliner depicting an officer wearing a rubbish bag deliberately suggested the force was trash, Communications Authority says
  • Broadcaster vows to take follow-up action, but staff union chairwoman calls ruling ‘deeply unfair’
Ng Kang-chung and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 9:46pm, 19 May, 2020

