Hong Kong public broadcaster apologises to police over satirical show after watchdog rules episode insulted the force
- A February episode of Headliner depicting an officer wearing a rubbish bag deliberately suggested the force was trash, Communications Authority says
- Broadcaster vows to take follow-up action, but staff union chairwoman calls ruling ‘deeply unfair’
RTHK pledged to study the communication watchdog’s ruling in detail. Photo: Dickson Lee