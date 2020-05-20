Civil servants return to the government headquarters at Tamar on May 4 as the coronavirus epidemic shows signs of abating. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong civil servants still in line for pay rise of up to 2 per cent, but recommended increase is lowest in 10 years

  • Raises prescribed by annual survey come as city reels from double blow of coronavirus pandemic after months of political unrest
  • But an Executive Council member and a union have called for salaries to be frozen, saying civil servants should share the pain with other citizens
Ng Kang-chung and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 12:38am, 20 May, 2020

