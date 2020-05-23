Aside from the partial closure of the border, travel restrictions in place since early February include a 14-day mandatory quarantine for everyone coming from the mainland.

According to a 2017 government survey, the most recent data available, Hong Kong residents living in the mainland made an average of 116,600 trips across the border daily.

Society for Community Organisation The(SoCO), a non-governmental organisation, says 25,000 Hong Kong residents lived in the mainland and travelled across the border daily to work in 2017.

Many did not have a place to live in Hong Kong and risked being homeless if they returned to the city during the pandemic.

According to the Department of Health, as of May 18, quarantine orders were issued to 123,780 people who entered Hong Kong from the mainland, Taiwan and Macau.

A survey of 104 homeless people by SoCO in April and May found that 47 were Hong Kong residents who previously lived outside the city, mostly in the mainland, but returned during the pandemic.

After the virus struck Hong Kong in January, about 90 per cent of them returned after losing their jobs and having no money for rent. The 14-day mandatory quarantine also stopped them from commuting daily.

Most of the homeless surveyed by SoCO were men, and most were divorced, separated or unmarried.

For a few days early this month, Chu was one of the returnees who ended up homeless.

A chef of more than 30 years, he earned HK$18,000 a month working at a canteen in Kowloon Tong until he lost his job in February when business got so bad that his employer let workers go.

Worse, with the border restrictions in place, he was stuck alone in Shenzhen with no work for more than two months. His son and daughter live with his ex-wife in Austria.

When he ran out of money, Chu returned to Hong Kong on April 19.

“I was almost penniless. I was afraid I might have no money to travel back to Hong Kong,” he says.

After leaving government quarantine, Chu Lui was forced to sleep on the streets before the Society for Community Organisation found him somewhere to stay. Photo: Nora Tam

After completing his 14-day mandatory quarantine in Tso Kung Tam Outdoor Recreation Centre in Tsuen Wan in early May, Chu had nowhere to stay, no money for food, and owed HK$2,800 to the quarantine centre, which charged HK$200 a day for accommodation and food.

He spent three days wandering the Yau Tsim Mong district, in western Kowloon, and slept in the street at night.

“Those were sleepless nights. It was hot, and I was hungry,” he says. “I had no hope at all, being forced to live like this.”

He admits there were times when he had suicidal thoughts.

With SoCO’s help, Chu moved into Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui, sharing a 100 sq ft room with another male Hongkonger he met at the quarantine centre.

Every day he browses his mobile phone looking online for jobs and makes more than a dozen calls, but has had no luck so far.

“I don’t know what to do,” he says. “All I see is darkness ahead. There is no light at all.”

The coronavirus has killed more than 333,000 people and infected more than 5.1 million worldwide. Hong Kong has recorded more than 1,060 cases, four of whom have died.Hong Kong has extended its quarantine measures to June 7.

Like Chu, most of the returning Hongkongers say they left the city seeking cheaper rents and lower living costs elsewhere, and coming back has proved a struggle for many.

Wong Kit-leung, 55, returned from Shenzhen in late April, and spent three nights sleeping in the streets after completing his mandatory quarantine.

The divorced man says he had less than HK$50 when he left the quarantine centre in Tsuen Wan in early May, and spent his nights sleeping in a park with four or five homeless people. Patrolling police officers sometimes asked to see his ID card.

“I feel like crying every time I think about those experiences,” says Wong, who has a bone condition in his right leg which causes joint pain and affects his movement.

Like Chu, he was helped by SoCO and now lives in a rental unit in Chungking Mansions.

He is estranged from his two grown children who live in Hong Kong with his ex-wife. Wong says his children ignored his calls for help after he returned.

Wong moved to Shenzhen in 2010, six years after his divorce, and lived alone in a 500 sq ft flat, paying rent of about HK$4,400. That sum would have got him a space no bigger than 50 sq ft in a subdivided unit in Hong Kong.

For the past 10 years, he commuted across the border daily, earning about HK$14,000 a month loading crates at a company in Fanling.

He lost his job last November, as the anti-government protests battered the city’s economy. The pain in his leg was so severe that he needed a walking stick and travelled to Hong Kong every three to four days to see a doctor.

The pandemic and travel restrictions set back his recovery. With no money to pay his rent, he was evicted by his Shenzhen landlord in April.

Some have never asked for help from society before, and feel helpless now SoCO community organiser Ng Wai-tung

Back in Hong Kong, he says, the lack of support has been disheartening. He sought help at government departments, but kept being referred from one place to another, and even help centres told him they were overwhelmed.

“Everyone treated me like a ball and kicked me around,” he says.

SoCO community organiser Ng Wai-tung, who led the survey on the homeless, says more people like Chu and Wong have returned to Hong Kong and face similar difficulties.

“Some have never asked for help from society before, and feel helpless now,” he says.

He thinks the government should scrap the quarantine centre fees for returning Hongkongers’ first stay in quarantine, and provide them support when they complete it.

To combat abuse of the facilities, the government imposes a daily fee of HK$200 at Tso Kung Tam Outdoor Recreation Centre, and Lady MacLehose Holiday Village, which take in returning Hongkongers from the mainland, Taiwan and Macau who are unable to arrange their own 14-day quarantine accommodation.

The Social Welfare Department says returning Hongkongers can obtain welfare assistance, including at Integrated Family Service Centres and Integrated Services Centres.

They can also apply for Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) financial assistance, for which the eligibility criteria have been relaxed temporarily from June 1 to November 30 as part of the government's anti-pandemic relief measures.

However, a department spokesman also says: “Any Hong Kong residents living abroad or in the mainland planning to return to Hong Kong and staying for a period of time should have a long-term plan for themselves before returning to Hong Kong.”

Wong says he has been awaiting news of his CSSA application since May 8, and remains uncertain of the outcome, or when he will start receiving the monthly allowance of a few thousand Hong Kong dollars.

“I have been waiting for things to improve, so I can get back on my feet,” he says.