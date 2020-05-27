The licence holder of a property linked with assistant police commissioner Rupert Dover (centre) has been told to rectify the breaches identified by a government probe. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong properties linked to senior police officers fall foul of government rules, investigation finds

  • Reviews by two departments find housing connected to assistant police commissioner Rupert Dover breached licence conditions
  • Another senior officer David Jordan lived in home with several unauthorised features, according to probe
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 7:30am, 27 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The licence holder of a property linked with assistant police commissioner Rupert Dover (centre) has been told to rectify the breaches identified by a government probe. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE