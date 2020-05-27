Civil servants return to their offices as the government relaxes some social-distancing measures. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong civil servants’ union willing to accept pay freeze amid gloomy economic picture

  • An annual survey had recommended pay rise of up to nearly 2 per cent for the 180,000 public sector employees
  • But the Hong Kong Chinese Civil Servants’ Association says public will not be happy with the increase when other workers are facing salary cuts and lay-offs
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:58pm, 27 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Civil servants return to their offices as the government relaxes some social-distancing measures. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE