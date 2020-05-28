The review is set to start in mid-2020 and finish by the year’s end. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong / Society

Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK to undergo management review by civil servants following series of controversies

  • Move triggers accusations the government is trying to erode the broadcaster’s independence, though authorities say editorial decisions will not be examined
  • The review will cover RTHK’s administrative issues, including financial control, human resources and procurement, commerce bureau says
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
SCMP
Zoe Low and Joyce Ng

Updated: 10:26pm, 28 May, 2020

