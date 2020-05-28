The review is set to start in mid-2020 and finish by the year’s end. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK to undergo management review by civil servants following series of controversies
- Move triggers accusations the government is trying to erode the broadcaster’s independence, though authorities say editorial decisions will not be examined
- The review will cover RTHK’s administrative issues, including financial control, human resources and procurement, commerce bureau says
Topic | Hong Kong politics
