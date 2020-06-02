Bar operator Leung Lap-yan was sentenced to 200 hours of community service. Photo: Brian Wong


Hong Kong bar operator spared jail after flouting order to close because of coronavirus

  • Leung Lap-yan sentenced to 200 hours community service after being caught in early hours of April 11
  • Leung said he had opened his Barbe bar in Tsim Sha Tsui for a private gathering with friends
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Brian Wong
Updated: 2:06pm, 2 Jun, 2020

