Experts say a ‘loneliness epidemic’ is on the rise amid the Covid-19 health crisis.
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s care homes keep Covid-19 at bay, but ‘loneliness epidemic’ strikes elderly residents as family members keep away
- Restrictions imposed by homes on visitors, activities have worked to keep elderly safe
- Some residents face mental health problems from months of not seeing family members
