The injured people were sent to Princess Margaret Hospital, Yan Chai Hospital and Caritas Medical Centre. Photo: Sam Tsang
Five people sent to hospital and four trapped inside Hong Kong chemical waste plant after parts of building collapse
- The accident took place at a government chemical waste treatment centre in Tsing Yi and rescue operations are ongoing
- The injured people were sent to Princess Margaret Hospital, Yan Chai Hospital and Caritas Medical Centre
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
