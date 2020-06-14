The injured people were sent to Princess Margaret Hospital, Yan Chai Hospital and Caritas Medical Centre. Photo: Sam Tsang
Five people sent to hospital and four trapped inside Hong Kong chemical waste plant after parts of building collapse

  • The accident took place at a government chemical waste treatment centre in Tsing Yi and rescue operations are ongoing
  • The injured people were sent to Princess Margaret Hospital, Yan Chai Hospital and Caritas Medical Centre
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Sum Lok-kei
Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 11:23am, 14 Jun, 2020

