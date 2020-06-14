Domestic workers gather in Central on their day off on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: Hong Kong domestic helpers should be quarantined in government centres on arrival as most families do not want to house them initially, union says

  • Most employers do not want to share their home with new hires over initial 14-day period, Hong Kong Union of Employment Agencies says
  • Up to 10,000 domestic helpers expected to arrive in Hong Kong to work over the summer, union estimates
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:21pm, 14 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Domestic workers gather in Central on their day off on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE